Since 2011, Texas law requires voters to present one of seven acceptable forms of photo identification when voting. Identification must be original. Election officials cannot accept a photocopy or digital copy of a voter’s identification during the voter check-in process.
SEVEN ACCEPTABLE FORMS OF PHOTO ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS);
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS;
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS;
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS;
- United States Military Identification Card containing the voter’s photograph;
- United States Citizenship Certificate/Certificate of Naturalization containing the voter’s photograph; or
- United States Passport (book or card).
With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, the identification must be current or for voters between the ages of 18-69, have expired no more than four years prior. A person 70 years of age or older may use a form of photo identification listed above that has expired for any length of time if otherwise valid.
School and work identification cards/badges are not considered under law as an acceptable form of photo identification for voting purposes.
The law was designed to protect voters appearing to vote in person. Election officials will use factors from the ID, such as name and date of birth, to confirm that the person standing before them is the registered voter. Addresses on the identification and voter registration record do not have to match.
Voters appearing to vote without proper identification will be encouraged to return to the polls with their ID before the close of Election Day. If the voter is unable to return with their identification, they will be given the opportunity to vote a provisional ballot which will require them to later appear in person at the Voter Registrar’s office. A six day cure period is given to the voter allowing them more time to present their identification before their vote is accepted and counted.
If a voter does not possess AND cannot reasonable obtain one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID, they can execute a Declaration of Reasonable Impediment at the polls and present a supporting form of identification. Examples of supporting forms of ID include a voter registration certificate, other
governmental documents containing the voter’s name and address, a current utility bill, bank statement, or paycheck. Under this provision, the nature of the voter’s impediment must be documented before the voter will be accepted for voting.
For more information about Texas voting laws and photo identification requirements, visit www.VoteTexas.gov. Voters may also contact the Walker County Voter Registration/Elections Department by phone at (936) 436-4959, or by emailing walkervr@co.walker.tx.us.
