In an effort to protect voter privacy, Texas election laws prohibit the use of cell phones and other wireless communication devices at any polling location. Additionally, persons are not allowed to use mechanical or electronic devices to record sound or images within 100 feet of the entrance to any voting area. Since cell phones are capable of both recording sound and images, they are strictly not allowed during voting.
Voters should be prepared to deactivate cellular devices when entering the poll place, and are encouraged to leave devices behind when voting. Election officials have the authority to ask persons who do not comply with the Texas Election Code to leave the polling place.
Prohibited devices include, but are not limited to, cell phones, cameras, phone cameras, tablets, and sound recorders. Use of said devices are prohibited anywhere within 100 feet of the voting area. All polling locations are marked with a 100 foot distance marker.
Any voter referencing their phone for vote selections will be asked to leave and return with another acceptable resource. Walker County election officials recommend voters refer to a marked sample ballot when voting. Sample ballots are allowed in the voting booth as long as the voter takes it with them when they leave. Also, voters may write vote choices on a piece of paper.
Enforceable during early voting and on Election Day, this law applies to all voters within 100 feet of the voting area waiting to vote, during voting, and upon exiting the poll place after voting. Persons waiting for a voter may not loiter and should completely exit the boundary before reactivating devices.
Furthermore, Texas law prohibiting the recording of images within 100 feet of the entrance of any voting area strictly implies that voters are not allowed to take photographs when voting or immediately upon exiting the poll place.
Legal notice of the law prohibiting wireless devices is posted with sample ballots and other important election notifications near the entrance of every poll place. Election officials are permitted under law to use wireless communication devices within the poll place for conducting official business.
Sample ballots are posted on the Walker County Current Elections webpage before the start of early voting and serve as a great resource to voters. Sample ballots may also be picked up in person from the Walker County Elections Dept., located in the Walker County Annex building at 1301 Sam Houston Ave., Suite 114 in Huntsville, Texas.
The Walker County Voter Registration and Elections Department is excited to announce the release of our Voter Education Series. Voter education is key in developing voter confidence and understanding. With the November 2022 General Election fast approaching, it is our hope that this series will help Walker County voters establish an understanding of the voter registration process, statewide voting laws, and local election processes. This series is brought to you by Diana L. McRae, Tax Assessor-Collector/County Election Officer, and Julie Cooper, Elections Manager.
