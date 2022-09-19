QUALIFICATIONS TO VOTE BY MAIL:
In the state of Texas, registered voters wishing to vote by mail must meet at least one of the eligibility requirements listed below:
- 65 years of age or older (voter qualifies for Annual Application);
- Sick or disabled (voter qualifies for Annual Application);
- Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;
- Expected absence from the county during the entire early voting period and Election Day; or
- Confined in jail, but otherwise eligible to vote.
Voters requesting to vote by mail due to absence from the county must provide an out-of-county address where the ballot can be mailed, and dates expected to be absent from the county. Students qualify to vote by mail while attending school, and should contact the Early Voting Clerk of their home county for more information. Active duty military and voters living overseas should also inquire about ways to vote while absent from the county.
An application to vote by mail will be for a single election, unless the voter qualifies for an Annual Application. Voters 65 years of age or older, or who have a disability, may request to receive a ballot by mail for all elections occurring within the calendar year. Annual applications expire on December 31st of each year. The voter must reapply annually.
APPLYING TO VOTE BY MAIL:
Applications to vote by mail may be received anytime throughout the year, but must be submitted 11 days prior to any election for which the voter is requesting to receive a mail ballot. Hand delivered applications must be submitted by the voter or mailed to the Early Voting Clerk at:
Diana L. McRae
Walker County Early Voting Clerk 1301 Sam Houston Ave., Ste. 114
Huntsville, TX 77340
Email: walkervr@co.walker.tx.us
Fax: (936) 436-4961
Original applications must be received within four business days if emailed or faxed.
NEW IDENTIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:
Any application to vote by mail and carrier envelope containing a voted ballot must include Texas Driver’s License Number, Texas Personal Identification Number, Election Identification Certificate Number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (NOT the voter registration VUID number), or the last four digits of the voter’s Social Security Number. The number provided must also be associated with their voter registration record.
On both the application and carrier envelope, there is a section for voters to provide the required information. It is best practice to provide both identification numbers to insure acceptance of the application or ballot without the need for additional action. Voters may also contact the Voter Registration Department at (936) 436-4959 to verify information linked to their voter registration record.
If the identification number provided on an application to vote by mail does not exactly match that on the voter registration record, the application will be rejected and no ballot issued. Voters will be notified by the voter registrar of application rejection and given the opportunity to reapply.
If the identification number provided on carrier envelope containing a voted ballot does not exactly match that on the voter registration record, the voter will be given an opportunity to correct the envelope defect. If the voter does not take necessary action to correct their envelope prior to the election, their ballot will be rejected.
For timely communication from the voter registrar, it is preferred that voters also provide current contact information on their vote by mail materials.
VOTING BY MAIL:
Voters should closely follow instructions included with their ballot. Voted ballots must be mailed to the Early Voting Clerk in the provided carrier envelope containing the voter’s required identification information and signature. Ballots must be postmarked by 7:00pm on Election Day and received no later than the next day.
Hand delivery of voted ballots is allowed on Election Day only. A voter may hand deliver their own ballot to the Early Voting Clerk before 7:00pm on Election Day. Voters cannot designate a representative to deliver their ballot on their behalf. Photo identification is required at delivery. Hand delivery of ballots is not accepted prior to Election Day. Texas law prohibits the use of drop boxes for mail ballots.
The Texas Secretary of State has developed a ballot tracker which allows voters voting by mail to track the progress of their ballot from application to ballot received. This tool also allows voters the opportunity to correct defects on their carrier envelope. The ballot tracker can be accessed at www.VoteTexas.gov.
For more election information, voters may contact the Walker County Elections Department by calling (936) 436-4959 or by email at walkervr@co.walker.tx.us.
The Walker County Voter Registration and Elections Department is excited to announce the release of our Voter Education Series. Voter education is key in developing voter confidence and understanding. With the November 2022 General Election fast approaching, it is our hope that this series will help Walker County voters establish an understanding of the voter registration process, statewide voting laws, and local election processes. This series is brought to you by Diana L. McRae, Tax Assessor-Collector/County Election Officer, and Julie Cooper, Elections Manager.
