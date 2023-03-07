Volunteers are needed to help give input into the new kid-designed playground at Emancipation (MLK) Park, located at 300 Martin Luther King Dr.
The City of Huntsville has partnered up again with The Powell Foundation and KABOOM! The volunteer opportunity will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week of Spring break, March 14-17.
This event is a great opportunity to not only give back to the community but also to the children. Volunteers must be 16 years old or older.
Activities will vary each day, according to Kristy Wheeler, Recreational Coordinator with the City of Huntsville Parks and Leisure Department
“The Build Week is planned for four days and includes different activities each day,” Wheeler said.
The months-long collaboration between the City of Huntsville, the Powell Foundation, and KABOOM! hopes to draw a large number of volunteers to help install the new playspace, which will offer more than 1,000 kids a high-quality, safe place to play that is close to where they live and learn.
“The new playground was a collaborative effort by community members, including kids, who presented creative ideas for their dream playground during a design day in January,” Wheeler said.
The new playground is inspired by those drawings and will provide hundreds of kids and their families with a new place to get active, build social bonds, and gather as a community.
“The special thing about this playground is all of the cooperation from inside and outside the community to make it happen,” said City Manager Aron Kulhavy.
“From the efforts of KABOOM, the Powell Foundation, and those community members that made this project a reality, we are grateful for this addition for our local citizens. This playground will modernize a place for children to play and enjoy the outdoors.”
Play is essential to the physical, social, and emotional health of every child. However, historic disinvestment and exclusion caused by systemic racism have denied generations of children equitable access to parks and playgrounds, disproportionately affecting communities of color. The new playground at Emancipation Park, designed with the neighborhood’s unique needs and aspirations in mind, brings Huntsville one step closer toward ending playspace inequity and ensuring that every kid has the opportunity to experience the joys of childhood.
“Playgrounds are an iconic part of childhood. They’re not only where kids collect some of their best memories, but also where crucial skills are developed that nurture their physical, mental, and emotional well-being,” said Lysa Ratliff, CEO of KABOOM!. “KABOOM! is thrilled to work with our partners to bring to life the new playspace at Emancipation Park and ensure that kids in Huntsville have a place designed just for them, where they can play, learn, and unlock their greatest potential.”
The Powell Foundation has provided support for the new playground through its partnership with KABOOM!, furthering its commitment to ending playspace inequity. This playground is the third of seven that the Powell Foundation is building in Huntsville.
The week will wrap up with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the park. This is the second playground project with the City of Huntsville, KABOOM! and the Powell Foundation. Eastham-Thomason Park was the first project to be completed.
Pre-register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/help-build-a-playground-at-emancipation-park-tickets-522544262957
Contact Kristy Wheeler at 936-294-5721 or email kwheeler@huntsvilletx.gov for any questions.
“Please come in comfortable clothes you can work in and wear closed-toe shoes. Water and snacks will be provided,” Wheeler said.
“Come be a part of history with this community project that will make a positive impact on the youth of our area.”
