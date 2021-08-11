Outside visitors are once again being barred from Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
Due to the increase of COVID-19 in the Huntsville community, the hospital announced Wednesday that they are enforcing a no visitor policy. According to the policy, family and drivers of patients are asked to remain in their vehicle until the patient is discharged. Extenuating circumstances will be addressed by the house supervisor or administrator on call.
“Though Huntsville Memorial Hospital has taken every known precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the contagious nature of the coronavirus means that a possibility remains that you could still contract the virus while in any public place, including the hospital,” hospital officials said in a social media post.
Health care officials have said the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 include:
• Wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others.
• Staying 6 feet apart from others who do not live with you.
• Getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
• Avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water and use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.