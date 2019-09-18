The Sam Houston Statue & Visitor Center will be hosting and sponsoring the next Business After Hours through the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce on September 26. The visitors center is located 7600 Hwy 75 South.
The statue is also celebrating their 25th anniversary.
"Business After Hours is just one of the monthly networking events provided by the chamber," chamber events manager Laura Green said in a release. "The event gives chamber members an opportunity to meet informally at local business establishments, to visit and share ideas and opinions, socialize, make business contacts, meet new people and learn more about their host’s business."
All chamber members are invited and encouraged to bring their business cards to network with other members. There will be beverages and hors d’oeuvres to enjoy, door prizes and the $50 cash pot to give away to a lucky member present.
