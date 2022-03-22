A wall dedicated to the 58,000 veterans who did not return home from the Vietnam War is the newest element at the HEARTS Veterans Museum of Texas.
To celebrate the recently completed display, the museum is hosting a dedication ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27 that is open to the public. The event will include the posting of colors, laying of Memorial Wreath, a 21 gun salute, the playing of taps and a recognition of Vietnam veterans, among other celebrations.
Vietnam War memorial dedication
3 p.m. Sunday, March 27
HEARTS Veterans Museum of Texas.
“I just want people to know how important it is … to show recognition and memorial for those that did die and for all of us that fought in the war and came home,” said Kenneth Lee, museum board president and Vietnam veteran. “It's very emotional. These men and women leave their families and their loved ones, and go fight for their country, and that's what this country is all about.”
The memorial is two and a half years in the making and an approximately $300,000 project made possible through city, county and donor funding, Lee said.
It spans 370 feet across and eight feet tall at its highest point and is an 80% replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.
Lee said the memorial provides an opportunity for local veterans and community members to learn about the sacrifice so many men and women made even if they are unable to make it the nation’s capital – particularly veterans of the long war that began in 1955 and who may be unable to travel.
“[I hope when viewers] see all the sacrifices that were made; all the men and women that gave their lives for their country,” Lee said. “I just think it’s a very moving memorial to the ones that gave their life and to all of us Vietnam veterans.”
