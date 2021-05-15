Detectives with the Trinity Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects in an armed robbery.
Police say that early Saturday morning, two male suspects committed an aggravated robbery at the Chevron, located on Hwy. 19. A white male suspect is seen in video holding the door, while a Black male suspect demanded money from the clerk.
Both suspects fled the scene towards the Mill Town area.
Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to contact Trinity Police Department at (936) 594-2505.
