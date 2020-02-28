A man and his girlfriend are recovering from minor injuries after being attacked in a home robbery Thursday night in Huntsville.
Police were called to a home in the 3200 block of Elks Road around 8 p.m. Thursday night, on the robbery call. Officers say an unknown black man knocked on the door and brandished a handgun before demanding money.
Police say after the victims said they did not have any money, the suspect pistol-whipped both victims before they told him about a safe. The victims were unable to open the safe, so the suspect demanded that the man help him carry it to his vehicle, before he fled the scene.
“We are investigating the incident and have a possible suspect in mind,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “This was a very scary situation, but thankfully no one was seriously injured.”
The victims were taken to Huntsville Memorial Hospital with minor injuries before being released.
If you have any information, contact the Huntsville Police Department at 936-295-5480 or Huntsville/Walker County Crimestoppers at 936-294-9494.
