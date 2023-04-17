The Huntsville Police Department have identified the two men killed in an apparent targeted attack on Interstate 45 northbound Friday, April 14, 2023.
Andrew Cole, 43, of Deer Park, and Ramiro Sosa, 69, of La Porte, were both killed on Friday afternoon after being shot while riding motorcycles northbound on Interstate 45 near the 114 mile marker. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third male was airlifted to a Houston area hospital for treatment.
According to Lt. Wade Roberts, all three were wearing clothing and insignia that indicated they were part of an outlaw motorcycle gang.
The Huntsville Police Department is aware of the violent incident in the Oklahoma City area involving outlaw motorcycle gangs that occurred earlier this month on April 1, reported Lt. Roberts.
"Detectives are coordinating and exchanging information with investigators in that area to determine if the two incidents are related," Lt. Roberts said.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. John Thompson at 936-291-5427 or jthompson@huntsvilletx.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.