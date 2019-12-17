Authorities are searching for a suspect they say threatened a suspect with a gun and demanded money early Tuesday morning in Huntsville.
Police were called to a home in the 1300 block of River Oaks Drive around 1 a.m., after the owner reported an attempted robbery. Officers say an unknown black male with a gun approached the victim while he was exiting his car in his driveway and demanded money.
Officers say the victim informed the suspect that he did not have any money, but would check in his car. However, the suspect fled the scene in a silver SUV when another car drove by. The witness in the car claimed that there may have been a second suspect.
“The victim in this case owns a local convenience store and we believe he was followed home,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We encourage the public to be especially vigilant and aware of their surroundings when leaving work, specifically this time of the year.”
