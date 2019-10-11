Police are on the lookout for two men who attacked another man who was attempting to buy drugs Thursday afternoon in Huntsville.
Officers were called to the Cedarwoods Apartments, located in the 2200 block of Bobby K. Marks Drive around 5 p.m., after a victim reported an attack. Police say the victim admitted he had attempted to purchase $600 worth of narcotics, but was held down and hit by two unknown black men, who then stole the money and fled the scene.
“We are speaking to witnesses and have some suspects in mind,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “This situation shows why people should not buy drugs, you never know what you are walking into.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
