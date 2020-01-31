A local woman is recovering in a Houston hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen early Friday morning at a Huntsville apartment complex.
Police were called to the Cedarwood Apartments, located in the 2200 block of Bobby K. Marks Drive around 2 a.m. Friday, after a witness reported the stabbing.
Officers say that an argument broke out in the apartment’s parking lot and a woman intervened. However, as she intervened, a male suspect stabbed her and then fled the scene.
The victim was taken by life-flight to a Houston hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“We have a suspect in mind and we are actively searching for him, but we are not releasing his name at this time,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “This is a really sad situation, but fortunately she was not fatally injured.”
