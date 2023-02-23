VFW 5871 to host spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5871 was founded in 1946 and still remains a reliable source of support and fellowship for veterans and active duty service members. Post members are hosting a fundraiser dinner at the Walker County Storm Shelter on Saturday, Feb 25. This is the first year for the Post to do a spaghetti dinner as their spring fundraiser. This event is taking the place of their annual barbecue and the public is encouraged to attend.
The doors will open at 5 p.m. Adult meals are $10 per person for spaghetti with a choice of meat sauce or marinara, salad, garlic bread, and dessert. Children’s plates are $5 and carryout is available upon request.
Members of the local Elks Lodge are coming in to assist with the food on Saturday, and HEB has offered a generous sponsorship. Additional donations are appreciated and volunteers are always welcome to help set up and serve, or to help with breakdown and cleaning.
The event will feature a silent auction featuring a U.S. Flag certified by Congressman Pete Sessions that has flown over the Capitol and a Texas Flag certified by State Representative Kyle Kacal that has flown over the Texas State House. Many other valuable and interesting collectibles will be for sale at the event with all proceeds going toward a worthy cause.
Funds raised from this event will be used to help local veterans and their families as well as their widows and orphans. One recent beneficiary is a veteran and single father of two who lost his job when his place of employment closed down. After his family was evicted, the VFW not only paid past-due rent and utilities but also helped repair a donated vehicle. With reliable transportation, that veteran was able to secure new employment.
Another beneficiary, a widow whose home was damaged, is receiving help from the VFW to pay off the cost of materials used in the repair. These are just two of many people the VFW helps every year with the support of its members and the larger community.
“One of our biggest challenges is getting the word out to area veterans and their families that we have many ways of helping when they are in need,” said Jack Durish, Adjutant for Post 5871 and the new public relations volunteer at the HEARTS Museum.
“The HEARTS Museum director and staff are such amazing assets to the veterans of this county. They are a wonderful resource for connecting them with people who provide services,” said Durish.
Durish joined Post 5871 after moving to Huntsville two years ago from Southern California.
His background is in public relations and creating computer systems and programs for Toyota and Nissan.
He is a Vietnam Veteran and retired Captain in the 9th Infantry Division. As a veteran, he believes in giving back to his community. His most recent contribution was creating a new website for Post 5871.
For more information about membership and activities with Post 5871, visit https://vfw5871.org/. To inquire about donating time or funds to the fundraiser, contact Jack Durish at 949-872-4590.
