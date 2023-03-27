Area veterans, first responders and their families were invited to attend a free event at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at the Veterans and Patriots United (VPU) Facility, located at 740 North Interstate 45 in Huntsville. Part of the event includes a meeting facilitated by FOB Rasor Executive Director Jeff “Gunny” Shilanski. The meeting is exclusively for veterans and first responders. Those who cannot attend in person can access the meeting virtually by calling or texting 281-573-7250 for the link to join.
Bubba Jacobs put this event together as a thank you to Shilanski and VPU Founder Amos Savell. The event gives the groups an opportunity to celebrate their mentors and bring their families together for food, fellowship and games. The VPU Crew hand carved a new wooden bow for a friendly archery competition during the event, which will also include ax throwing. Tshirts, bracelets and other keepsakes will be awarded to attendees and game winners courtesy of the HEARTS Museum.
“My goal is to give attention to two organizations that kept me alive. Amos and Gunny are extraordinary men,” said Jacobs.
Jacobs also welcomes the community to come and see the VPU facility, which was created by Savell as a safe place for veterans suffering from PTSD to transition back into civilian life. They are a communal sober living facility with trained peer support and counseling from mental health professionals. Savell achieved his recovery through FOB Rasor in Conroe, and established VPU in Huntsville as a way to give back to the veteran community in the same way.
FOB Rasor held its first meeting in June 2020, and now has 188 members. Shilanski and his team are dedicated to suicide prevention and the mental health of veterans and first responders who have PTSD, those struggling with addiction and suicidal thoughts and other mental health ailments. Their focus is peer guided support for long term mental health recovery.
“The military never sent us to war alone,” said Shilanski. “So trying to come back and recover alone doesn’t work. We give veterans a chance to return behind friendly lines to reboot and refit, and then go back out into the world with people on their right and left flank that they can trust.”
FOB Rasor provides services for 85 veterans per week with a total of five meetings. Two are completely virtual and three are in-person with virtual access. Shilanski provides mentoring through a 12 step program by appointment, and fosters outreach programs at West Oaks Psychiatric Hospital and the Montgomery County Jail.
“I’ve been running my program for six and a half years, and I am so proud of what the VPU guys have done in the short time since they started their program in Huntsville. All we ask from those we help is that when they are able, they pull up the next man. These guys are doing that in spades,” said Shilanski.
Brookshires and Joe’s Italian made contributions to the event and their help is much appreciated. Physical and financial donations are always needed to assist recovering veterans in their transition, as well as event sponsorships that benefit the local veteran community.
For more information about VPU, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VeteransPatriotsUnited/. To donate to VPU, follow the links at https://givebutter.com/veteranspatriotsunited or contact Amos Savell at amos@veteranspatriotsunited.org. To learn more about FOB Rasor, visit their website at https://www.fobrasor.org/.
