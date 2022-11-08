On a random Saturday morning when most people are going to the Farmers Market or lounging around the house, the members of Veterans and Patriots United (VPU) are out digging and cementing holes for flag pole mounts. On other days, you might find them setting up tables for domestic violence fundraiser events or cleaning up at the Veterans Museum. Their organization gives veterans a place and a purpose in the community while providing an opportunity for positive social interaction among their peers.
One volunteer was struggling with alcoholism before he became a part of VPU. He was drinking half a gallon of vodka per day in order to cope with trauma related stress. He says the brotherhood that he found within the organization was an impetus to stop drinking and give back to the community.
Another volunteer was abusing drugs and alcohol as an escape from the residual effects of war and the experience of incarceration that resulted from PTSD related offenses. He says that VPU brought him back to his faith. Both of these veterans served in Iraq. One became part of the program a few months ago. One arrived just a few weeks ago. They say the strength of the organization lies in the fellowship and the support that they have found within VPU is already having a profound effect on their lives.
Every Friday, they go to clean the Vietnam Wall Memorial at the HEARTS Museum. But they do a lot more than just polish the granite. They read the day’s citations, recognizing the soldiers who fell on that day. They locate the soldier’s name and honor their memory as part of their service. This reinforces their sense of duty to both veterans and the local community that supports them.
They were made aware of Saturday’s volunteer opportunity by Amos Savell, Founder and Executive Director of VPU. Savell grew up just outside of Huntsville and served multiple tours of duty in the Middle East during his career as a Marine. He moved back to the area two years ago and was so moved by the need he saw in this community that he used his VA back pay to lease the housing unit that is now the hub for VPU. The facility opened in July of 2021.
VPU provides housing, counseling, and spiritual development. They also assist with transportation to appointments and connection to vital services and benefits. Their mission is to help reintegrate veterans back into society as fully functioning members. They have assisted 30 people over the last year and are currently housing seven residents at their facility.
The process from arrival to departure usually takes about six months. Residents pay on a sliding scale if they are able and the remainder has been covered by generous individuals in the community.
“Life will still punch them in the face,” said Savell. “After military service and completing treatment for PTSD, they often have no rental or credit history, which keeps them from getting an acceptable place to live. This is a major hurdle, as well as feeling like they’re not a member of a community. My intent is to help people from all walks of life who have this experience.”
Savell said they are blessed with five volunteers, two of which are veterans and long time counselors retired from TDCJ. They are also fortunate to have people like Veterans Affairs Officer Bob Kane, who helps link residents to services, and organizations like the HEARTS Veterans Museum, The Good Shepherd Mission and the Marine Corps League.
FOB Rasor in Conroe has also been an important part of VPU’s success. They host a peer mentor meeting in Huntsville at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. The meeting is held at 740 I 45 North and is open to any veteran and first responder who wants to attend.
“Connecting with the community is essential,” said Savell, who connects VPU residents with local volunteer opportunities. Saturday, they were assisting Casey Spencer with an ongoing flag project sponsored by the Huntsville Lions Club.
Spencer is also the President of AIMVETS, which is a volunteer organization that works with incarcerated veterans to motivate behavioral changes through Moral Recognition Therapy. AIMVETS volunteers currently provide outreach to hundreds of veterans serving time in seven different prison units in the region. Their goal is to improve the actions and perceptions of inmates so that they can become productive citizens when they are released.
For more information about AIMVETS, go to https://aimvets.org/wp/. To learn more about VPU, visit their website at http://veteranspatriotsunited.org/. Donations to VPU can be made through Covenant Fellowship of Huntsville at https://www.cfhuntsville.org/giving/.
