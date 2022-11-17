A small group of people gathered at the State Park on Saturday at the request of Bubba Jacobs. Jacobs is a veteran in recovery and a member of Veterans and Patriots United (VPU). He invited his cohorts and mentors to the park to share a meal and give a testimony about his experiences as a way of showing gratitude toward those who have helped him and his fellow members arrive at where they are now.
“Today I just wanted to bring everyone together to say thank you for all you do for us. You have shown a lot of kindness and compassion to these guys and all the things they deal with day to day,” said Jacobs.
“The State Park is a special place to us,” said Amos Savell, founder of VPU. “The peace and tranquility of Lake Raven have made it a safe spot for Bible study and fellowship for our guys. We’re all connected on this journey. It’s more than just rebuilding ourselves. We’re able to heal and give back.”
Amos Savell founded Veterans and Patriots United (VPU) last year with the mission of helping displaced veterans reestablish their lives and reintegrate into society. The program and its housing unit have proven to be a life saving element on the road to recovery for those who have come through its doors.
“Bubba is known as the anchor of the Safety Team,” said Savell, referring to the people in VPU who help keep their members safe, and their outside role as a volunteer security force for vulnerable groups.
“These guys have sharpened me as they are sharpening themselves,” said Trevor Ming, a friend and mentor from Groveton. Ming learned from some parents in his church that their boys were being bullied at school, so he connected the parents to the members of VPU. Bubba and the Safety Team now take lunch from McDonald’s to these boys at their elementary school in Trinity.
“We decided as an organization that we wanted to go sit with these kids. Some of us were bullied as kids, so we understand how that can affect them” said Jacobs. They are giving these boys an example of how to conduct themselves and stick together. The members of VPU affectionately call the boys Junior Fire Team Members.
In the military, a fire team is a group of four or fewer soldiers that act as a cohesive unit. The presence of the VPU Safety Team on campus has already had a positive impact on the boys who were being bullied. Just by visiting at lunch and walking the boys back to class, they are sending the message that the boys are protected and are starting to see some acceptance among their peer group.
The Safety Team is also known to show up and provide security for women holding vigils and acts of peaceful protest. The team looks formidable. They are trained military officers who have seen more than their fair share of military combat. But the only battles they are actively fighting these days is the one for inner peace and sobriety.
They have two mental health professionals that are part of the Safety Team; Bob Lewis and Lewis Foxworth, who are both veterans and retired TDCJ counselors. They guide the men in VPU and give them the tools they need to work toward healing and positive social interaction. Jacobs takes that knowledge and his own experiences to help other veterans in the program.
“They open up to me when they might not open up to anyone else,” said Jacobs. “I’m hypervigilant. I notice everything. I’m always three steps ahead.” He applies the skills he used to keep himself and his fellow soldiers alive in combat to keep them safe and operational in society and at home at the VPU housing unit.
“I was connected to VPU through a mutual friend when I was trying to figure out what to do with myself after retirement,” said Lewis. “I have noticed that the whole house has matured as we hoped. The men are devoted to recovery and community work, and there is an ease that was not there before.” Collectively, Savell and his five volunteers have assisted 30 veterans transition back into society and are currently housing seven who are working toward that goal.
Jacobs was a tough case, but Savell felt compelled by what he had been told about the kind of soldier Jacobs was, and the situation they found themselves in just days after meeting.
Jacobs arrived in Huntsville at VPU in May. Three days later he attempted suicide by overdose. He was in a coma for 23 days. He was on a ventilator for five of those days and was not expected to live. Because they had shared many of the same experiences during the war in Iraq, Savell took a very personal interest in Jacob’s recovery. He sat and read the Bible to him frequently while he was in the hospital.
“Seeing Bubba in the state he was in brought up a lot of trauma for me. I wanted to make sure that he knew he was loved and that he mattered,” said Savell.
When Jacobs came out of the coma, he was transferred to another hospital without Savell’s knowledge. There was an issue with his medical insurance and Jacobs was discharged with no other place to go. He was back out on the streets. Thanks to a network of individuals, he was located by Jeff Shilanski of FOB Rasor in Conroe, who contacted Savell. They found Jacobs in a parking lot off Highway 1960 and brought him back to VPU in August.
“I can’t tell you what happened, aside from dying, but I started processing things differently. I’d been blind as to what was the gift of God,” said Jacobs. He has become committed to his inner work, mastering his personal challenges and helping others by sharing his journey. Jacobs said one of his biggest challenges is patience.
“I don’t like to wait for anything. I want what I want right now, and that rarely leads to me getting what I want. But I find that when I wait patiently, I get what I want.” In his quest to master patience, the related challenge is seeking forgiveness.
“I’ve done a lot of colorful things in my past. I want forgiveness; for people to be okay with things I’ve done. But they’re not. So I have to wait for that,” said Jacobs. This is intrinsically tied to working on self-control.
“I have to work hard every day to control who I am. But knowing this about myself makes me more mindful. I get a lot of counseling. My counselor said to stop trying to be perfect. This works a lot better than trying to do everything right,” said Jacobs.
In his talk, it becomes clear that he has a gift for intertwining the elements of recovery with the spiritual lessons contained in the “Fruit of the Spirit” from Galatians, which he uses as a framework for sharing his testimony. He touched on how accepting responsibility for our actions is a major part of recovery. He relates this directly to the laws of planting and harvesting, saying that making a list of those we have harmed is a good start toward planting good seeds.
He encourages looking at the people who surround us. He refers to the repeated kindness of Savell, both toward him and in coming to the aid of individuals in VPU as an example of the fruit. Keeping kind people around has been key to his recovery.
Being exposed to kindness and those who are vulnerable has led Jacobs to develop gentleness. He lived on the street for years and gang life was part of that time. He said the birth of his identical twin daughters was his first time to feel what it’s like to be gentle. He says gentleness is one of the ways he connects with those in his group.
“There is always a reason behind people’s actions,”said Jacobs. “We can’t always know what those reasons are. We have to be tactful, gentle and kind, especially with the guys I hang out with.”
Bubba grew up in Mississippi and experienced trauma from a young age. He joined the military at 17, believing that it would solve his problems and give him the life that he wanted. His battalion was one of the first to be deployed to Iraq. At 19 years old, he was overseas for the first time, witnessing atrocities that most civilians could never imagine.
“I saw the evil of the world. I saw joyful hearts turn to stone. I saw men take their lives,” said Jacobs. “As a young kid, this can really mess up your mind. You get used to the dog eat dog way of the world. You become involved in things you don’t want to be involved in. This is why I say I lost my soul in Iraq.”
Jacobs turned to heroin as a way of numbing his trauma. This led him to prison. He spent three years in solitary confinement and says he came close to losing his mind. After his release he lived on the streets for years.
It is estimated that there are more than 30,000 veterans without shelter on any given night in the United States. Reports say that 80% of them are suffering from PTSD or other mental health challenges and substance abuse.
Trying to find peace has been a long road and is still a work in progress. Jacobs said the way that people in Huntsville treat veterans has been a blessing. Thanks to the kindness and connections of Tara Burnett and the people of the HEARTS Museum, he has his own place to live and an additional support group for the members of VPU. He also credits Dave Smith and Good Shepherd Mission for providing resources and camaraderie for the group.
In his closing remarks at the park, Jacobs reminded us to appreciate the simple things, like looking out over Lake Raven on a chilly Saturday morning, listening to music and preparing a meal for his team. When asked what he would like to impart to anyone who has been on a similar journey, he offers this:
“God is real. Don’t give up and don’t lose faith. It may be a struggle, but it’s definitely worth it in the end,” said Jacobs.
VPU is a relatively new organization with an important mission and limited resources. They are always in need of funding to cover housing costs and utilities, food, and basics like toiletries, paper products, and cleaning supplies. The public is encouraged to make donations through Covenant Fellowship of Huntsville at https://www.cfhuntsville.org/giving/. To learn more about VPU, visit their website at http://veteranspatriotsunited.org/.
