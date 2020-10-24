Military vehicles, aircraft to be on display during HEARTS Museum event

Cody Stark/The Huntsville ItemThe M60A3 tank that sits outside the HEARTS Veterans Museum will be opened to visitors to view and take pictures of for the first time during its Muster festival on Saturday, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The 10th annual charity ride to support the Lone Survivor Foundation will be held today. 

The ride will begin at Harley Davidson of The Woodlands and will wind through the scenic backroads of the Sam Houston National Forest. The 90-minute ride will conclude at the Walker County Veterans Outreach Festival outside the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum in Huntsville.

The Veteran Outreach Festival will feature various veteran organizations in attendance along with live music, food trucks and fun for the entire family. The festival will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information visit online at info.valorhc.com/ride.

Tags