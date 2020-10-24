The 10th annual charity ride to support the Lone Survivor Foundation will be held today.
The ride will begin at Harley Davidson of The Woodlands and will wind through the scenic backroads of the Sam Houston National Forest. The 90-minute ride will conclude at the Walker County Veterans Outreach Festival outside the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum in Huntsville.
The Veteran Outreach Festival will feature various veteran organizations in attendance along with live music, food trucks and fun for the entire family. The festival will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
For more information visit online at info.valorhc.com/ride.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.