Dr. William Ritchie, DVM first opened the mixed animal veterinary clinic in 1973. Dr. Michael Moore, DVM became his partner in 1978. John David Nicholson, DVM, grew up bringing his animals into the clinic for care throughout his childhood and went to work for Moore in 2017. Nicholson was joined by his wife Kristin and their sons, extended family, staff and friends to celebrate the official name change and ownership of the clinic with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, Aug 3.
“After 43 years, I’m proud it’s being run by someone who is going to do things the right way,” said Moore. Many guests at the event delivered high praise and well wishes. Most of them have been bringing their animals to the clinic for years, and expressed their joy at seeing Nicholson take over as the owner. The clinic was voted Best Veterinary Office in the Walker County Reader’s Choice Awards for 2022.
“I’ve known John David for a long time,” said Tammy Gann, Economic Development Director for the City of Huntsville and Chamber Board Member. “I am so proud to see him follow his dream, and to see his staff looking so professional. Small business is the heart of our city, and this business really gives back to the community.” Gann was joined by Chamber of Commerce President Ray Hernandez and several Chamber Ambassadors.
“It’s a blessing to be here” said Nicholson during opening comments at the ceremony. “We’re here because we stand on the shoulders of great men. Dr. Ritchie and Dr. Moore started this business and I am thankful to have had the opportunity to work for Dr. Moore. It is a true blessing to work here.”
Dr. Moore worked for Dr. Ritchie when he completed veterinary school and purchased the business in 2011. Moore has been a family friend to Nicholson for many years. Nicholson grew up in the area, and played baseball with Moore’s son Nick when they were in high school. Nicholson worked in Stephenville and Beaumont before joining Moore’s staff five years ago. Nicholson officially took over the business last year.
“Our staff is wonderful,” said Nicholson. “Even though the workload exploded during Covid, I am very grateful for them.” Karen Tatum is the other Doctor of Veterinary Medicine that serves alongside Nicholson. Their staff is a mix of young people and seasoned veterans who take great pride in their care of animals. Staff member Sandy Meador has been a veterinary technician for 40 years.
“Our clients knew me as a kid, so it’s great to still see them coming in,” said Nicholson. He is building up his full time staff to provide more services that save his clients money. They are trained to administer vaccines and boosters, provide nail trims and to know what to look for when checking animals to catch any potential problems early on.
Nicholson will continue the tradition of being a mixed animal clinic and plans to build a barn later this year in order to overnight cows and other large animals. The clinic currently provides routine surgeries and preventative care. They also serve as consultants to find outside surgeons and other specialists when needed.
Walker County Veterinary Clinic is located at 1039 Hwy 75 N in Huntsville. For more information about their services, visit the website at https://walkercountyvet.com/ or contact the office at 936-291-2145 to book an appointment.
