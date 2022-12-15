A strong cold front is expected to push through the Central and Southern Plains late next week. As this front moves through the Greater Houston Area on Thursday, a surge of very cold Arctic air will move into the area in its wake. We are becoming increasingly confident that this will result in Hard Freeze conditions (temperatures of less than 24 degrees for more than 2 hours) for most non-coastal locations. While we must stress that there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding exactly how cold it will get, we currently anticipate the potential for the following low temperatures on Thursday night and into Friday morning:
- North of the Houston Metro Area: Teens
- Houston Metro Area: Near 20 - Mid 20s
- Coastline: Mid 20s to Near 30
Sub-freezing low temperatures are possible through Christmas Day, however high temperatures after Friday are more likely to climb above freezing. We are currently planning to begin messaging the need to prepare for cold temperatures and to protect the "Four Ps": People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.
