VeraBank is pleased to welcome Stephanie Gomez to its business banking team. Stephanie will serve as Treasury Management Officer in the Bryan – College Station, Huntsville, and Conroe markets.
“We couldn’t be more excited to add Stephanie to our business banking team,” said VeraBank President and CEO Brad Tidwell. “I am confident that her energy, financial industry knowledge and history with our bank will benefit our business customers in the most successful way.”
“Stephanie is an excellent fit for this role,” states Michael Purifoy, Senior Vice President. “She brings a tight focus on quality customer relationships to our team, and her passion to serve and connect with customers will only further our growth in this region.”
Gomez has worked with VeraBank for nearly five years and most recently served as the Assistant Branch Manager for our College Station branch. She brings exceptional customer service skills and a passion for understanding her clients’ goals, helping them navigate bank services, and making banking easy. In her downtime, Gomez enjoys fashion, fitness and having fun.
Stephanie Gomez can be reached at sgomez@verabank.com or (979) 704-6556 ext. 5002.
About VeraBank
VeraBank is a privately owned community bank that serves 16 counties in East, Central and Southeast Texas with ~500 employees, a network of 40 conveniently located branches, $3.9 billion in assets, and trust assets under management of approximately $950 million. Since 1930, VeraBank has remained committed to genuine banking, providing excellent personal service with the latest in banking technology. Visit us online at verabank.com. Member FDIC.
