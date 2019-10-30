Police say that two vehicle burglaries occurring at adjacent apartment complexes Monday night may be connected.
The first call came in at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday morning when a resident at Timbers Apartments, located in the 100 block of Interstate 45, reported a gun stolen from his vehicle. The missing weapon was a Ruger 10/22 autoloading rifle.
“We tried to lift prints from the vehicle, but we were unable to find any,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We have entered the gun as stolen and hope to have a suspect soon.”
A separate vehicle was reportedly burglarized at the Oaks Apartment, in the 700 block of Hickory Drive, Monday evening when police say a suspect stole a set of Bluetooth speakers, LG headphones and a necklace out of a 2003 Honda Civic.
“We believe these two vehicles may have been burglarized by the same men because the apartment complexes are right next to each other, and occurred around the same time,” Barnes added. “I want to remind the community to ensure that they keep their vehicles locked and remove valuable items.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.