A vehicle was stolen from a mobile-home park early Friday morning in Huntsville.
Police were called to the Tanglewood Mobile Home Park, located in the 900 block of Hill Pine Street around 3 a.m., after a resident reported her black Jeep Wrangler missing. Officers say the resident returned home around 11:45 p.m. Thursday with a friend to watch a movie, but when she walked her friend out to leave at 2:45 a.m., the vehicle was missing.
“We are looking into the incident and have entered the vehicle as stolen,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We will review video footage and hope to find a suspect soon.”
