Police are searching for a vehicle that was reportedly stolen from a home last week in Huntsville.
Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Howard Circle around 10 a.m. Friday, after a resident reported her 2009 blue Toyota Camry stolen. Police say between Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning, an unknown suspect stole the vehicle from the home.
Officers say the victim informed them that she left her keys in the vehicle, along with her wallet, containing her identification and social security card.
“I want to warn the public to never leave their keys or wallet in an unattended vehicle,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “The vehicle has been entered as stolen, which will hopefully lead us to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.