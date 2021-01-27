Huntsville police are asking for help from the public on a rather unusual theft, the theft of a luxury vehicle from the lot of a local car dealership.
Police spokesman Lt. Jim Barnes said that officials were sent to Huntsville Toyota at 849 Interstate 45 in Huntsville, after an alarm was triggered around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Officers noticed that the unknown suspects forced their way into a fenced-off area and potentially stole two vehicles. Reports show that a Mercedes C63, valued at $42,000 was stolen, with a second unknown vehicle also believed to be taken. Barnes said that the dealership was currently going through a full inventory to confirm this.
Anyone with information on the theft is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
