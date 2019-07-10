Several valuable items were stolen from a vehicle in Huntsville Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the city pool.
Police were dispatched to a burglary of a vehicle call at the city pool, located at 912 Avenue N Monday at 4 p.m. The victim reported that her vehicle’s window was smashed and the suspect stole her purse and wallet, valued at $50, her driver’s license, JCPenny credit card and approximately $250 in cash.
“We are actively searching for the suspect at this time,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “I recommend that people secure valuables in the trunk or keep them with them.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
