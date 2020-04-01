A jacket, jumper cables and several bottles of water were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in a Huntsville apartment complex Tuesday morning.
Authorities were called to the Cedarwood Apartments, located in the 2200 block of Bobby K. Marks Drive around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police say that between 8 p.m. Monday night and 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, an unknown suspect broke the door handle on the victims 2004 gold Kia Sorento, before stealing the items and fleeing the scene.
“These are some bizarre items to take, but a lot of people are in need of basic things right now,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Although the vehicle was locked, criminals can still find a way in if there is something that catches their eye.”
