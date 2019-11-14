Over $900 in property was stolen from a vehicle Tuesday afternoon at a Huntsville apartment complex.
Police were called to the University Place Apartments, located in the 2500 block of Lake Road around 4 p.m., after a resident reported her cell phone stolen. Officers say the resident left her vehicle unlocked while she ran to get something from her apartment, returning 15 minutes later to find her iPhone 11, valued at over $900, stolen.
“We are looking at video footage and prints to try and identify a suspect,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We hope the location information may also lead us to them.”
