Officials say a purse was stolen from a vehicle at a fast food restaurant Saturday in Huntsville.
Police were called to McDonald’s, located in the 2700 block of 11th Street around 2 p.m. when a victim reported a vehicle burglary. Authorities say between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the victim’s vehicle, stealing her purse containing her wallet and makeup bag.
“We are reviewing video evidence, processing the scene and hope to have a suspect soon,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We want to remind the community to keep their doors locked and not to keep valuables in their vehicles.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
