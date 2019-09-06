Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect police say burglarized two vehicles at a Huntsville apartment complex between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Police were dispatched to the University Place Apartments, located in the 2500 block of Lake Road at 8 a.m. when a victim reported that her purse stolen from her vehicle. Officers say that the 2018 silver Chevrolet SUV was unlocked and the suspect moved around items in the vehicle before stealing her purse, containing her wallet, driver’s license, insurance card and credit cards.
Officers returned to the apartment complex around noon after another victim reported that their vehicle had been accessed. Police say that nothing was stolen from the purple Hyundai Elantra, but it was in disarray after the suspect moved items around.
“Vehicle burglaries are on the rise in Huntsville, so it is important to lock your doors and keep valuable items with you,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Suspects are testing to see if doors are unlocked, so if you see suspicious people around vehicles, call the police.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
