HUNTSVILLE — The state-organized vaccination effort will continue in Walker County next week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services will host a COVID-19 vaccination event on July 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Huntsville Public Library, located at 1219 13th Street. Citizens seeking either their first or second vaccine doses can participate.
Anyone can register for these events by going to the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler website or by calling the Texas Vaccine Support Center at 1-833-832-7067.
