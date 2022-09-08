Tuesday was the first day of school for Uvalde CISD. Staff from Huntsville ISD showed their support by wearing maroon and white, following the death of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022.
#UVALDESTRONG: Huntsville ISD staff show support for Uvalde ISD
- PHOTOS COURTESY OF MATTHEW LAHEY/HISD
