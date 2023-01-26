The Storm Shelter was funded for needed repairs at a cost of $350,000. The Commissioners Court met in special session at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, to discuss the four items placed on statutory agenda by Commissioner Bill Daugette.
“This is a rare opportunity for the county to bring the shelter back up to standards and the cost not affect our operating budget,” said Daugette.
Emergency Management Coordinator Butch Davis did a review of the facility. “The sliding walls have holes in there and don’t work properly. The data connections in the floor lack some of the covers. The bathrooms valves need to be replaced. In the kitchen there are leaks in the plumbing and the roof and outside need to be painted,” said Davis. Davis also pointed out the lack of storage space for the chairs and tables when the facility is being used as a shelter.
Daugette budgeted $200,000 for the construction of a storage building to help remedy this issue inside the building. “I have a problem with spending this amount of money on a storage building that won’t be used all the time,” said Commissioner Danny Kuykendall.
“It is important that we work together to coordinate the colors and improvement plans for the shelter with our building,” said Executive Director of HEARTS Museum Tara Burnett.
Following additional discussion regarding the outdated IT system, the court voted four to one to approve the motion to spend the Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG)(MIT) funds on the shelter, pending additional reports and reviews. Commissioner Danny Kuykendall voted against.
Commission Daugette discussed the pros and cons of buying verses renting a crack sealing machine, that is used for street repair.
The cost of renting this machine is $6,000 per month compared to the purchase cost of $90,000. The commissioners court unanimously approved the purchase of the equipment.
The Commissioners Court is in the process of upgrading the outside esthetics of the courthouse by repairing the sidewalks, add lighting and modifying the steps on the north and south sides, so that they are compliant.
“This is a $400,000 project that will enhance the square,” said Daugette. “We are asking the City of Huntsville to commit to improve the lighting at a cost of $100,000. If they don’t want to participate we will proceed with the rest of the project.”
The Commissioners Court unanimously voted to proceed with a grant application to Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
This funding provides for counties to plan and construct a variety of alternative transportation project that improve safety and mobility for non-motorized travelers and mitigate congestion by providing safe alternatives, as outlined in the press release Nov.29.
The next scheduled meeting for the Walker County Commissioners Court is 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in Rm 104, Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave. Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.