Authorities with the Huntsville Police Department are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at the Red Roof Inn in Huntsville, located at the intersection of the I-45 northbound feeder road and Montgomery Road.
According to HPD Lt. Jim Barnes, police are still processing the scene. He said that the victim had a gunshot wound in the leg with non life threatening injuries.
Barnes noted that the three suspects fled southbound on Interstate 45 and crashed in Montgomery County, near FM 380. Two are currently in custody.
Police also recovered three guns, two of which were stolen.
The Huntsville Police Department would like to thank the Department of Public Safety, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the Willis Police Department and the Conroe Police Department for their help in the investigation.
—
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.