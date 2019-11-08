Two Huntsville ISD students were arrested on Thursday for unrelated incidents.
At the conclusion of two separate campus investigations, two juvenile students were arrested and turned over to the Huntsville Police Department for proper processing.
A Huntsville High School student was arrested for unlawful promotion of intimate visual material and a Mance Park Middle School student was arrested for indecency with a child.
"In both cases, the incidents occurred sometime last week but were not immediately reported to school officials," HISD Director of Communications Shannon Duncan said. "Appropriate administrative action will be administered to each student in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct."
Both students were released by police to a guardian.
