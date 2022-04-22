HUNTSVILLE - Seventy-eight-year-old Texas inmate Carl Wayne Buntion was pronounced dead at 6:39 p.m. Thursday after being executed by lethal injection in Texas at the Huntsville Unit.
Both Texas and Tennessee were scheduled to execute their two oldest prisoners on April 21, though Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made a last-minute announcement that the execution of Oscar Franklin Smith, 72, would be delayed until June 1 due to concerns about the preparation for the lethal injection Smith was to receive.
Buntion was convicted in the shooting death of veteran Houston Police Officer James Irby. In June of 1990, Irby stopped a vehicle driven by John Killingsworth in which Buntion was a passenger. During the stop at the intersection of Airline and Lyerly Streets in off Interstate 45 in North Houston, Buntion shot Irby in the head and twice in the back, then fired at two witnesses before he fled the scene. At a nearby warehouse, Buntion was arrested.
Though his initial death sentence was vacated in 2009, he was once again sentenced to death in 2012. Buntion had remained on death row for three decades. His attorneys argued that he no longer posed a threat to society, though the U.S. Supreme Court declined to grant any extension or halt the executions for Buntion or Smith Thursday afternoon, according to Associated Press reports.
A small group of protesters held signs along the sidewalk prior to the execution and shouted objections to the death penalty as witnesses arrived.
Just before the lethal injection was administered, police officers serving in motor units revved their engines outside the walls of the prison in support of Irby, who had been a fellow motorcycle officer. Many of those who attended were in law enforcement.
The words courage, perseverance, integrity and commitment could be seen along the long corridor as Irby’s family and friends were led to the small room where they could see his murderer awaiting death.
Members of Buntion’s family were also present. Several witnesses stood inside the brick building and viewed the completion of the execution procedure and the prisoner’s last moments through an interior window to the execution chamber.
This was the first state execution in Texas during which the condemned was allowed a personal spiritual advisor who is not a Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee to touch the inmate in the execution chamber. Barry Brown was selected by the prisoner to pray with him before Buntion would speak his final words. Brown described life as fragile and precious and prayed for ‘hearts that have hurt for a long time’ to be healed.
“I pray that peace will be poured out on this place,” said Brown.
Brown later led Buntion in the recitation of Psalm 23 from the Old Testament. This passage has often been shared at funerals and in other times when families and communities have been in need of comfort.
During his last statement to those surrounding him, Buntion said that he did have remorse and that he hoped one day the Irby family would get closure from this punishment he received, which he described as ‘just.’
Retired U.S. Marshall Gary Blankenship, who had known Irby since childhood and later served alongside him as his partner on the Houston Police force, stated that Buntion’s execution removed ‘pure evil’ from the world.
Maura Irby expressed joy that the execution of her husband’s killer was carried out and said, “there were a lot of good things that came out of Jim’s life. I still miss him 32 years later.”
