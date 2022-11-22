ROYSE CITY - Eric Lamont O’Bryant, who’s been identified by police as a suspect in the Nov. 13 shooting death of Larry Deshaun Baker in Royse City, was found dead at his home Saturday, according to Royse City Police Chief Kirk Aldridge.
At 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 911 received a call that a male subject was unresponsive and not breathing at a residence at 5420 FM 2625. Royse City police responded along with medical emergency personnel from the Hunt County AMR and the Royse City Fire Department. Life-saving measures were administered but O’Bryant passed away, according to Aldridge.
O’Bryant had been the suspect in a homicide investigation involving Baker, who had been found shot multiple times at O’Bryant’s residence in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13, according to police.
Royse City police had been investigating the homicide and had made the decision not to arrest O’Bryant for the charge of murder. Instead the case was to have been referred to a Hunt County grand jury to determine if charges were applicable, according to Aldridge.
The decision to refer the case to the grand jury in lieu of making an arrest was based on information from eye witnesses and the physical evidence at the scene. After completing the investigation, detectives were able to determine the following events:
On Nov. 12, Brooke Rice, a woman from Huntsville, had been dropped off at Eric O’Bryant’s residence in Royse City to stay the weekend. In the early morning hours on Nov. 13, she called two men from the Huntsville area.
One was identified as Baker, and the other was identified as Elem Wynne III. She asked them to come pick her up. At about 5:45 a.m., the two arrived at O’Bryant’s home. For unknown reasons, the two were armed with a shotgun and a baseball bat and forced their way into the home, according to the police investigation.
O’Bryant, who was armed with a handgun, fired at the two as they were entering the doorway of his home. Baker was struck multiple times and he exited the home and collapsed in the driveway, where he was found deceased by responding officers. Wynne and Rice fled the scene.
A witness called 911 and gave a description of their vehicle. While fleeing the scene, they threw a shotgun out of the car into a grassy area on FM 35, which was later recovered by officers.
A Royse City police officer also observed the suspect vehicle leaving the area. After a traffic stop, Wynne and Rice were taken into custody without incident. The subjects were later arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence and booked into the Hunt County Detention Center, according to police.
Soon after arriving at the scene of the shooting, officers determined that O’Bryant, the person who lived at the residence, also had fled the scene on foot into a wooded area behind the residence.
Officers searched the area but were not able to locate him. A search warrant for O’Bryant’s residence was obtained and the search resulted in a small of amount of methamphetamine being found in the home.
An arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance was obtained for O’Bryant. On Monday, Nov. 14, Bryant was observed coming out of a wooded area near his home by a local resident, and police took him into custody. O’Bryant was taken to the Hunt County Detention Center and booked on the possession charge. He later bonded out.
On Saturday, Nov. 19, an employer of O’Bryant called 911 and stated he had come to the residence to pick up O’Bryant and found him unresponsive in the home.
The exact cause of death is not known at this time but it appears it may be the result of a serious medical event, Aldridge said. There were no signs of foul play and nothing suspicious found at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered along with a toxicology report to determine the cause of death.
