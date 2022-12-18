Sam Houston State University (SHSU) has lifted the previously announced sanctions against the university’s Spirit Programs. The college announced that the spirit program will be allowed to compete for the remainder of the 2023 season.
The college had announced on Monday, Dec. 5, that the cheerleading and orange pride dance teams would not be permitted to compete at the NCA Nationals in Daytona Beach, Fla.
The news came after reported “hazing” from several months before, with the punishment being carried out against the whole team. SHSU cheer was allowed to support the fall sports and have been at football and volleyball games supporting the teams.
At Sam Houston, cheerleading and orange pride dance is considered a student activity and is considered a spirit program under student activities, not athletics.
The updated statement released Friday by SHSU said an ongoing administrative review revealed improper documentation and communication of previous disciplinary actions. As such, Student Affairs administration will not penalize the Spirit Programs teams.
Spirit Programs leadership will receive mandatory training on their responsibilities under relevant hazing statutes and thorough and transparent record keeping practices moving forward.
Programs at SHSU provide positive academic, leadership and character development, as well as foster a sense of community amongst students. The university is committed to maintaining those standards.
