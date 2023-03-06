UPDATE: Police call records indicate that Walker County Sheriff's Department had nine officers respond to a murder at 7:56 p.m. Friday, March 3, in the 20 block of Ashworth Road. Deputies found a deceased female on location. Lawrence Edward Cobb, 58, was booked into the Walker County Jail at 4:49 a.m. Saturday, March 4, on murder charges. His bond was set at $500,000. As of Monday morning, WCSD has not responded to request for statements and Cobb remains in custody.
10:56 a.m. Saturday, March 4 - There are unconfirmed reports of a murder on Ashworth Road in Walker County. Several attempts to reach Walker County Sheriff's Department have been unanswered. Sources indicate that the suspect has turned himself in.
The Item will update this developing story as more details are made available.
