breaking spotlight
UPDATE: I45 shut down for shooting investigation, two dead in WC and one in Mont. Co.
The Huntsville Police Department reported that Interstate 45 Northbound is shut down for an ongoing investigation, which may take several hours. Reports indicate that a shooting has occurred involving several motorcyclist.
Drivers are being advised to take the exit at the Sam Houston Statue and stay off Interstate 45 Northbound until Clayton Homes.
Interstate 45 Southbound is currently open.
The Huntsville Item will update this story as the information is released.
Trending Video
Brenda Poe
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: I45 shut down for shooting investigation, two dead in WC and one in Mont. Co.
- Randy Rogers Band returns to Huntsville with Wyatt Flores
- Pilot escapes serious injury after overnight crash
- Quilting at Fair is a Colorful Competition
- Friday takes home big win
- Show barrows require planning, forward thinking
- SHSU cements Parker’s lasting legacy
- Former Hornet to host football camp
- Bulldogs garner big win over Tarkington
- Rebirth of the Cafe Texan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.