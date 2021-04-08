UPDATE: Officials with the Huntsville Police Department have confirmed that the wanted suspect was apprehended shortly after 11:35 a.m.
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department and the Walker County Sheriff's Office are currently responding to an incident near the intersection of Avenue M and Lake Road in Huntsville.
Officials say that HPD officers are looking for a wanted individual.
Multiple apartment complexes in the area have requested that residents shelter in place.
If you see any suspicious activity, contact HPD at 936-435-8001.
