UPDATE: Officials with the Huntsville Police Department have confirmed that the wanted suspect was apprehended shortly after 11:35 a.m.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department and the Walker County Sheriff's Office are currently responding to an incident near the intersection of Avenue M and Lake Road in Huntsville. 

Officials say that HPD officers are looking for a wanted individual. 

Multiple apartment complexes in the area have requested that residents shelter in place. 

If you see any suspicious activity, contact HPD at 936-435-8001. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

