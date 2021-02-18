As of 8 a.m. on Friday, there are approximately 3,177 customers without power, down from 6,522 at 8 pm Thursday night. Additional resources have been shifted to the hardest hit areas.
If customers lose power after being restored for a short time period, please report the outage to Entergy again. This will help us determine if there is a different issue closer to your home.
Entergy Texas, working with MISO, will continue to monitor the situation as cold temperatures are expected again tonight and tomorrow morning. Conservation efforts are still requested as through Saturday morning.
Key Messages
• Entergy expects all customers who can safely take power to be restored today.
• Restoration work continues, but there are challenges due to the extreme cold. Learn more here.
• Energy conservation is key. We are asking that all customers practice conservation of energy usage, which will help us in the restoration effort of our remaining customers.
CURRENT OUTAGES
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.