As of 8 a.m. on Friday, there are approximately 3,177 customers without power, down from 6,522 at 8 pm Thursday night. Additional resources have been shifted to the hardest hit areas.

If customers lose power after being restored for a short time period, please report the outage to Entergy again. This will help us determine if there is a different issue closer to your home.

Entergy Texas, working with MISO, will continue to monitor the situation as cold temperatures are expected again tonight and tomorrow morning. Conservation efforts are still requested as through Saturday morning.

Key Messages

• Entergy expects all customers who can safely take power to be restored today.

• Restoration work continues, but there are challenges due to the extreme cold. Learn more here.

• Energy conservation is key. We are asking that all customers practice conservation of energy usage, which will help us in the restoration effort of our remaining customers.

CURRENT OUTAGES

Area

Customers Out

Cleveland Network (includes Patton Village, Plum Grove, Splendora, and surrounding areas)

354

Conroe Network (includes Montgomery, Panorama Village, Willis, and surrounding areas)

1096

Huntsville Network (includes Corrigan, Groveton, Madisonville, New Waverly, Normangee, North Zulch, Trinity, and surrounding areas)

1712

Navasota Network (includes Grimes County, Robertson County, Burleson County, Limestone County, and surrounding areas)

39

New Caney Network (includes Huffman, Porter, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, and surrounding areas)

64

Winnie Network (includes Anahuac, Bolivar Peninsula, and surrounding areas)

29

 

  

