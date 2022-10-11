UPDATE: The ISD shared an update around 1:15 p.m. that water service had been restored. All students and staff were transported back to campus. Normal school operations are expected to resume the rest of the school day.
Huntsville ISD has made social media posts regarding the evacuation of Samuel W. Houston Elementary due to no water.
According to the post, the entire campus of Samuel W. Houston Elementary has been evacuated due to a water main break. Around 9:15 a.m., following breakfast service, all students and staff were relocated to Northside Baptist Church, at 1207 FM 980.
The school day will continue at the relocation site, including student instruction and lunch service. Everyone will be transported back to the campus at the end of the school day for regular dismissal.
School officials emphasized there was no need to come and pick up students early, as they are safe and busy engaged in learning activities.
The post says, however, if you choose to, please be sure to bring appropriate identification with you as that will be required.
Officials also thanked parents and guardians for their your patience and understanding.
Huntsville ISD’s mass emergency notification system is currently experiencing an outage as well, making individual notification impossible.
