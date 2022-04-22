A major accident involving a drunk driver took out a power pole around 2:30 a.m. Thursday along the 1200 and 1300 blocks of 11th Street, leaving hundreds of customers without power, according to Huntsville police.
Lt. Jim Barnes said a 19-year-old-man driving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee struck the poles causing extensive damage. The driver was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence and a passenger was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication.
“The driver and passenger were not injured,” Barnes said. “Hopefully he learned his lesson and won’t drive drunk again. Others can certainly learn from his mistakes.”
Entergy Network Supervisor Stan Foley was on the scene Thursday morning as workers repaired power lines along 11th Street this morning.
“Last night, we had a public-inflicted damage from a driver going east on 11th Street,” he said.
He said the driver hit the power pole on the corner of 11th Street and Avenue M. The pole was broken in half at the ground.
“It knocked out all the lights for the downtown area, so now we are in the process of replacing the pole, picking up all the damaged materials and getting everything back in order. Things are coming along quicker than we anticipated.”
Although the incident initially left 684 customers without power around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, but by 4:30 a.m., power had been restored to 430 of those.
Walker County Court Judge Tracy Sorensen said she made adjustments when she learned that the lights would likely be off until around lunchtime.
“We had a docket that had 110 defendants on it and I did not want those people turned away at a locked front door of the courthouse because the lights were out so we moved court on to the front lawn,” she said. “The prosecutors are set up in the gazebo and they’re talking with defense attorneys and working out plea agreements so business as usual except no air conditioning.”
According to Assistant Director of Maintenance for Walker County Larry Whitener, both the district attorney’s office and the juvenile justice building had power, but no access to information due to data lines running from the courthouse.
“There were no hearings for the other two courts, so there’s nothing to reschedule and Judge Sorensen is working hard, as usual to get everything in her court as square as possible,” Whitener said.
