The city of Huntsville and lawyers representing former City Secretary Brenda Poe released details of a Rule 11 Agreement Thursday worth nearly six months of salary and benefits.
In exchange for dismissing her appeal to the Huntsville City Council and claims to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Poe will receive $37,500 (before taxes). Her dismissal from the city will also be amended to show she resigned and a neutral reference will be provided.
The agreement also states that Poe will not apply for re-employment with the city of Huntsville unless given written permission.
Members of the Huntsville City Council agreed to the settlement after a 20-minute meeting held behind closed doors. Poe was dismissed from her position with a 5-3 vote of the city council in February, citing a poor performance evaluation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.