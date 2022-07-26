Buff City Soap – a rapidly expanding handmade retail franchise known for its plant-based soap and body products made in-store daily – will soon be opening a new location in its home state of Texas. The new store will be located in Huntsville at 193 I-45, Ste. E., and will open Friday, July 29.
To celebrate the opening, the first 50 people who visit the new store in Huntsville each day from Saturday, Aug. 13, through Tuesday, Aug. 16, for the Grand Opening Event, will get one free bar of soap with purchase every month for a year.
“I can’t wait to introduce the Huntsville community to all of our unique, plant-based products that are not only good for your skin, but also the environment, leaving customers feeling good inside and out,” said Buff City Soap Huntsville owner, Andy Davis. “Huntsville customers will also love the fact that everything on our shelves is made in-store daily and that they can get in on the fun, too. We’re excited to show them how special Buff City Soap is!”
Founded in 2013, Buff City Soap has created a high-quality alternative to commercial soap products full of harsh chemicals, detergents, animal fats, and sulfates. By giving customers the chance to see the whole making process live in each Soap Makery, Buff City Soap is disrupting the consumer goods industry by focusing on transparency of ingredients and process.
Each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 unique and customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products; including its famous soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and even laundry soap. The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at the in-store Makeries, which allow guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to create a unique scent profile.
The Huntsville store hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The hours for the Grand Opening Event will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, please visit www.buffcitysoap.com, or call 941-426-5858.
Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2018, Buff City Soap continues its rapid growth trajectory across 31 states and 223 plus stores. Buff City Soap’s uniquely handmade soaps are disrupting the retail beauty and consumer goods categories, and Buff City Soap was recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 100 “Best of the New” franchise rankings. For more information visit www.buffcitysoap.com.
