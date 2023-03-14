Upcoming Herb Festival offers unique plants, live music

The Texas Thyme Unit’s annual Herb Festival is a community favorite, offering a large selection of plants that have been procured from area greenhouses or carefully tended by unit members. Many of them are Master Gardeners who propagate plants at home year round while also maintaining the herb garden at Wynne Home and multiple greenhouses and gardens at the Ag Extension Office. Some of their pass along varieties, also known as legacy plants, have been cultivated for many years for the purpose of sharing them with the public.
Culinary herb plants like basil, rosemary, dill and parsley are just a fraction of the offerings at the sale, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at the Wynne Home Arts Center. Special varieties and flavors are what draw veteran and novice gardeners to the event. Pineapple sage and unique versions of mint such as apple, chocolate, and ginger are just a few examples of interesting plants for sale that are not easily found in local stores.
Entry to the event is free and children’s activities will be provided. Several unique edible plants that are high in nutrients and medicinal properties such as Longevity Spinach, Okinawa Spinach, Lamb’s Quarters, comfrey and elderberry plant starts will be available. Other options include native plants, perennials, and annuals.
Peggy Martin roses will also be for sale. They are a climbing variety appropriate for training to cover a trellis or lattice that produces deep pink roses. This rose was discovered by Martin in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. After Hurricane Katrina hit the area in 2005, this rose survived after being submerged in salt water for two weeks, a testament to its tough, resilient nature. It is disease resistant and withstands cold quite well, flowering heavily in the spring and sometimes blooming again in the fall.
The members of the Texas Thyme Unit are in their tenth year of organizing the event independently. They will have their own shop set up to sell gardening tools, signature calendula oil and the second edition of their popular cookbook. Other vendors will offer additional plants and bulbs, herbal remedies, and all natural body products. Hunziker Farms will be on site with tomato plants and canned goods.
Mr. Pete’s BBQ will be selling breakfast tacos and other fare alongside baked goods from Namma’s Goodies. The Waterwood Women’s Club will offer fairy gardens and other garden related items. Brazos County Master Gardener Robert Martinez, who has grown heirloom bulbs for more than 30 years will be selling bulbs and speaking about how to plant and care for them.
Music will be provided by the Colombia String Trio and the Huntsville High School Swingin’ Stingers Jazz Band. The Walker County Beekeepers will have an information booth and short programs will be presented by Jean Marsh, Judy Barrett and Mary Ann Readal on growing, harvesting, and using herbs in recipes.
The unit members each hold a wealth of information on how to grow plants that are beautiful, beneficial to the environment, and those that can boost your health. They take great pride in offering this event to the community and welcome those who are curious about gardening to ask questions and consider joining their efforts.
The Texas Thyme Unit meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the Wynne Home, located at 1428 11th St. Learn more at https://www.texasthymeunit.org/ or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/texasthymeunit.
