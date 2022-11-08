The final unofficial election results for the Nov. 8th General Election from the Walker County Elections Office are in! With all polling locations reporting in, Rep. Colt Christian will be your new County Judge with 12,248 votes at 72.10%.
The Walker County Elections Office has released the Unofficial early voting in person and by mail.
At 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8:
Currently, Republican Colt Christian leads the County Judge race with 71.98%. Democrat Sherry McKibben has 28.02% of the 11,340 votes cast for County Judge. In total, 11,618 votes were cast.
In the City of Riverside Councilmember race for three at-large members, Larry Dobbins leads with 22.50%, Tony Kuehl is second with 21.67% and Laura Phillips is third with 20.83% of the Unofficial early voting by mail and in-person votes.
The Unofficial early voting results in-person and by mail in the New Waverly School board election are as follows:
Position 6 - Ed Watto has 53.23%, Ty Jones has 43.28% and Write-in Richard Vela has 3.49%.
Position 7 - Jurrelll Gillam has 33.38% and Leigh Anne Klawinsky leads with 66.62%.
In the Richards ISD School Board race, the Unofficial early voting results in-person and by mail are as follows:
Position 1 - Rex Holland has 52.46% and Britney Ketkoski has 47.54%
Position 3 - Phillip Roy Burnett has 52.63% and Debbie Pool has 47.37%
Position 4 - Bonnie Stewart has 42.05% and Wendy Ramsey Graves has 57.95%.
