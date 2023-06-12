U.M. Army tackles local service projects

This army is not a combat unit, it’s a force that helps the elderly, disabled and others in need of home repairs while promoting spiritual growth and leadership development. To date, the United in Mission (U.M.) Army has helped repair the homes of more than 100 local residents in Huntsville. They replace flooring and siding, build wheelchair ramps, upgrade and repair plumbing and do yard maintenance for residents identified by local churches and social service organizations.
Over the past week, 40 youth and 10 adult volunteers from three United Methodist Churches in Galveston, Sugarland, and Pearland worked at nine locations to complete projects based on the most emergent need. On Monday and Tuesday alone, one group built a 12-by-12 deck for a wheelchair bound resident, finishing up the side rails on Wednesday.
“We see a lot of growth in the kids,” said Camp Director John McClure. “And we know there is always a need here. When
they see someone in a wheelchair who has been inside for months come out and view the ramp they built, that’s when they understand they are a part of something bigger than themselves.” This is his fourth year to bring this particular group to work in the Huntsville community.
Other U.M. Army groups around Texas worked on similar projects in Quitman, Freeport, Lufkin, Carthage, Crockett, and Warwick, NY. The U.M. Army is headquartered in Huntsville with a total of 60 programs throughout Texas, Louisiana, the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. They are also expanding in Florida, Kentucky, and Mississippi.
The organization was established in 1979 by 36 youth and adults from three Houston churches. Programs are funded primarily through participant fees and those dollars are stretched further by donations from individuals, corporations and municipalities.
The City of Huntsville contributed a roll away dumpster for this week’s projects that saved roughly $2k, allowing them to put that money into materials. The First United Methodist Church has hosted seven meals for the group, allowing them to divert even more funds toward projects.
“That may not seem like much, but to us, their help is massive. It’s a big deal when a community wraps around us, and that is a testament to the FUMC here. We want to thank them for all they have done for us,” said McClure, who has worked with the U.M. Army for fifteen years. “Rev. Karen Jones and Greg Oberg from the Wesley Foundation have been nothing but phenomenal.
Their National Program Team has developed a program that keeps youth from grades 8-12 returning year after year. Participants continue to build relationships and make new friends while seeing firsthand what a positive impact their efforts make.
Preparation, safety and teamwork are the top priorities for the physical aspect. Spiritual growth happens through fellowship and service to others.
“This has been an incredible partnership between First United Methodist Church, John McClure as director and the churches that have chosen to come to Huntsville. This year, that includes Moody United Methodist Church of Galveston, Christ United Methodist Church of Sugarland, and First United Methodist Church of Pearland,” said Scott Atnip, Executive Director of the U.M. Army.
“I am grateful that the Huntsville community is so gracious in welcoming the U.M. Army and the missionaries who come to serve,” said Atnip. He was a coordinator for the North Texas region for roughly a decade and was appointed to lead the national organization in 2021.
This year the U.M. Army is celebrating 45 years of Christ-centered missions. To donate or learn more, visit their website at https://www.umarmy.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.