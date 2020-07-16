Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday that Smither Drive will be closed at Interstate 45 beginning at 9 a.m. on July 21 and reopened to traffic July 22 at 5 p.m., weather permitting.
TxDOT crews will be performing routing maintenance work on Smither Drive and the “Jug-handle” connection to the I-45 West Frontage Road.
Both Smither Drive and it’s connection to the I-45 WFR will be closed for the duration of the work for worker and public safety. Local Traffic should utilize FM 1374, Hwy. 30 and Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
