Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday that Smither Drive will be closed at Interstate 45 beginning at 9 a.m. on July 21 and reopened to traffic July 22 at 5 p.m., weather permitting.

TxDOT crews will be performing routing maintenance work on Smither Drive and the “Jug-handle” connection to the I-45 West Frontage Road.

Both Smither Drive and it’s connection to the I-45 WFR will be closed for the duration of the work for worker and public safety. Local Traffic should utilize FM 1374, Hwy. 30 and Veterans Memorial Pkwy.

